Study, work and live in the UK

· Work part time during term
· Work full time during holidays
· Take part in one year work placements and internships
Navitas is the world leading education provider in partnership with top Universities in UK, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and we offer:
· Entry into foundation
· Entry into first year
· Entry into Pre-masters and Master’s degree
What’s more?
· Flexible entry requirements – WAEC/NECO C6 and above accepted for Foundation and 1st year
· English Language Test not required (only minimum C6 in English WAEC/NECO required)
· Postgraduate options for HND and 3rd Class graduates via Pre-Masters programmes
· Flexible start dates – 3 intakes a year
· Study on campus from day one regardless of entry point
· A single student visa to cover the entire study period
· Small class sizes and extra academic support
To find out more about studying, working and living in the UK and to register to talk to a student advisor click here: http://bit.ly/2jZzFQS
