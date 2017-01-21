LIS

Saturday, 21 January 2017

Study, work and live in the UK

Are you looking to study at a top University in the UK? Earn extra shopping money working during your free time and on holidays? How about increasing your employability and gaining quality work experience by going on a 1 year paid work placement? Well look no further, Navitas UK students are on a full university visa, meaning they are not affected by recent changes to work rights. Navitas students can:



·         Work part time during term 
·         Work full time during holidays
·         Take part in one year work placements and internships

Navitas is the world leading education provider in partnership with top Universities in UK, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and we offer:

·         Entry into foundation
·         Entry into first year
·         Entry into Pre-masters and Master’s degree

What’s more?

·         Flexible entry requirements – WAEC/NECO C6 and above accepted for Foundation and 1st year
·         English Language Test not required (only minimum C6 in English WAEC/NECO required)
·         Postgraduate options for HND and 3rd Class graduates via Pre-Masters programmes
·         Flexible start dates – 3 intakes a year
·         Study on campus from day one regardless of entry point
·         A single student visa to cover the entire study period
·         Small class sizes and extra academic support

To find out more about studying, working and living in the UK and to register to talk to a student advisor click here: http://bit.ly/2jZzFQS
