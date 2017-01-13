Study in the UK with Plymouth University

Here at Plymouth University we are proud to offer Nigerian students the chance to advance their knowledge and transform their lives through education and research.
We have a wide range of funding and scholarship opportunities of up to £5,000, as well as dedicated support to aid you during your studies and equip you for your future career.
Many of our courses allow you to take advantage of a year’s paid placement opportunity to boost your professional prospects and allowing you to become part of a thriving graduate community making a difference across the world.
A representative from Plymouth University will be visiting BCIE Nigeria:
BCIE Ikeja Wednesday 18th January 2017 9.30am – 11.00am
To make an appointment or for further information about the range of courses, tuition fees, funding and scholarships, please contact BCIE
BCIE Ikeja
Valley View Plaza, 99 Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos
Tel: 013427600
Mobile: 08-023379290
Email: nigeriaikeja@bcie.co.uk
www.plymouth.ac.uk/international
