"I am a 400level engineering student of university of Lagos. I stay off campus in a hostel called Medas. The landlord has been irresponsible since we paid, he failed to provide basic amenities like water, electricity, even the cleaners and security people resigned cause he failed to pay their salaries, only for him to come on 14th of January 2017 to threaten us that if we don't leave his hostel within the next three days he'll beat us up.
One of the students in the hostel saw a guy that came with the landlord earlier trying to bury some charm materials, we apprehended him, please help us broadcast these message for all to see. Pictures of the guy and his charm above...
Wednesday, 18 January 2017
Student claims landlord tried to bury charm in an external hostel inhabited by UNILAG students (photos)
3 comments:
U can imagine yoruba people,too bad.
NAWA O
Eww only in yoruba land! So burying charms is now is no longer a secret thing in yoruba land or had ambode legalize huh?WHY APPREHEND ONLY THE GUY HUH? WHAT OF THE USELESS LANDdevil HUH? Which other help una need huh? MAKE UNA LYNCH THE GUY BURN AM AN APPREHEND THE LANDDEVIL TOO DO THE SAME SO THAT it will serve as a lesson to other landdevils like him out there.
That's my judgement for idiots.
#sad indeed
