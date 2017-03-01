"Stop making inciting comments on Southern Kaduna crisis"- FG warns religious/opinion leaders

The Federal government has released a statement reacting to the lingering crisis in the Southern part of Kaduna state.
Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, warned religious and opinion leaders to stop making inciting comments as it can escalate the crisis. Read the full statement after the cut.
5 comments:
I don't know why allah is doing this to people in Nigeria.
First they killed unarmed Biafrans now they killing southern kaduna.
Who spoke out when Biafrans was murdered none.
Allah lost his wisdom when he created Fulani and aided the invader who created Nigeria
Inciting comment huh? So every body should be quite like u bastards huh?so talking about how una boys dey kill Christians is escalating violence huh?TERRORIST BUHARI AND HIS USELESS BRAINLESS HAUSA CABALS AND HELL RUFAI ARE BEHIND THIS LIKE IT OR NOT. the thing don escalate the crisis already if nigeria shameless president can say this trash without a solution hmm SOUTHERN U FOOLS SHOULD GO AN BUY GUN OOOOO BECAUSE TERRORIST BUHARI AND HELL RUFAI BOYS ARE COMING AGAIN OO make una no allow the shameless islamist call terrorist buhari and his Muslims cohort to deceive una ooooo. TERRORIST BUHARI IS EITHER U RESIGN OR GOD WILL USE SENATE TO DISGRACE U THIS YEAR NA ADVICE OO
#sad indeed
Ok
WHATEVER DAWGS
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
damned-banza thunder fire you and your generations. ekwensu dika gi
Post a Comment