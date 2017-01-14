LIS

LIS

Saturday, 14 January 2017

"Stop defaming us, you invited us under falsehood" - Police tells Sowore

As the accusations and counter accusation in the on going case between Sahara reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore and Lekan Fatodu continues, LIB has reached out to the Lagos State Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus for further clarification on the matter.

Dolapo tells LIB that, 'it is unfortunate that Sowore and his lawyers continue to malign and defame the Nigerian Police and the good office of the Lagos State CP, Fatai Owoseni with their falsehood'.

She adds that,  'for the record, Sowore and his accuser Lekan Fatodu were not detained by the Nigerian Police. Sowore was the one who made a false ‘armed robbery’ phone call to the Police and in our usual manner we responded swiftly with the aim of protecting life but unfortunately it turned out to be false alarm from someone who should be of high reputation.  The command has not, cannot and will not be used by any one to attack another citizen`as insinuated by sowore.

'We remain committed to our duty of protecting  lives and property, and no amount of defamation can derail us from been focused. The commissioner of police Cp Fatai Owoseni who has performed gallantly well in ensuring safety of lives and property in Lagos will not be distracted by attitude of an individual who has set out to malign him as he's busy strategising on how to continually ensure safety of lives and property within Lagos State and it's environ" she added.
Posted by at 1/14/2017 02:37:00 pm

5 comments:

VEEKEE FRESH said...

their bizness

14 January 2017 at 14:59
Vivian Reginalds said...

drama
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

14 January 2017 at 15:03
Anonymous said...

Sharia reporters criminal apc agent

14 January 2017 at 15:07
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Who are we to believe nw... Confusion don full my head.....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

14 January 2017 at 15:08
Anonymous said...

Linda stop disturbing us with this news...... you can always get us some other stories abeg.... LIB this LIB that

14 January 2017 at 15:12

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts