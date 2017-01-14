"Stop defaming us, you invited us under falsehood" - Police tells Sowore

Dolapo tells LIB that, 'it is unfortunate that Sowore and his lawyers continue to malign and defame the Nigerian Police and the good office of the Lagos State CP, Fatai Owoseni with their falsehood'.
She adds that, 'for the record, Sowore and his accuser Lekan Fatodu were not detained by the Nigerian Police. Sowore was the one who made a false ‘armed robbery’ phone call to the Police and in our usual manner we responded swiftly with the aim of protecting life but unfortunately it turned out to be false alarm from someone who should be of high reputation. The command has not, cannot and will not be used by any one to attack another citizen`as insinuated by sowore.
'We remain committed to our duty of protecting lives and property, and no amount of defamation can derail us from been focused. The commissioner of police Cp Fatai Owoseni who has performed gallantly well in ensuring safety of lives and property in Lagos will not be distracted by attitude of an individual who has set out to malign him as he's busy strategising on how to continually ensure safety of lives and property within Lagos State and it's environ" she added.
their bizness
drama
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Sharia reporters criminal apc agent
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Who are we to believe nw... Confusion don full my head.....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
Linda stop disturbing us with this news...... you can always get us some other stories abeg.... LIB this LIB that
