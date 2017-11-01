Stonebwoy visits amputee who says his music gives him hope (Video)

In an Instagram video posted by @otease_street, the award-winning dancehall act gave a cheque to the unnamed patient who is still recuperating at the St.Joseph Hospital in Ghana.
The video was captioned:
Watch the video after the cut..."He said and I quote "After my amputation,All I listen to,is your songs @stonebwoyb.They give me Hope"
God bless you for this wonderful gesture @stonebwoyb
I just could not keep this even tho you do not want it out.
God bless you and lift you higher @stonebwoyb
This happening today at the St Joseph's Hospital in Koforidua just gave birth to THE LIVINGSTONE FOUNDATION.
More Info coming soon ⌛⌛⌛ #Enkulenu #BhimNationGlobal🌎🇬🇭
