Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Stonebwoy visits amputee who says his music gives him hope (Video)

Stonebwoy on Sunday paid a visit to an amputee who says he has been motivated to accept life by listening to his music.
In an Instagram video posted by @otease_street, the award-winning dancehall act gave a cheque to the unnamed patient who is still recuperating at the St.Joseph Hospital in Ghana.
The video was captioned:

"He said and I quote "After my amputation,All I listen to,is your songs @stonebwoyb.They give me Hope"

God bless you for this wonderful gesture @stonebwoyb

I just could not keep this even tho you do not want it out.

God bless you and lift you higher @stonebwoyb

This happening today at the St Joseph's Hospital in Koforidua just gave birth to THE LIVINGSTONE FOUNDATION.

More Info coming soon ⌛⌛⌛ #Enkulenu #BhimNationGlobal🌎🇬🇭
