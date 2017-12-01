"Excuse me, do you like Asian men?" "No, thank you." He said if there was a similar book titled "How to Date a Black Woman: A Practical Guide [for] Asian Men," it would be "one page too!" "'You like Asian men?' 'I don’t even like Chinese food. It don’t stay with you no time … I don’t eat what I can’t pronounce." As Harvey made the comments, he frequently paused to laugh at his own jokes. Some of his audience laughed with him while others were visibly uncomfortable. Watch the video and read some of the comments below.
Thursday, 12 January 2017
Steve Harvey faces backlash for mocking Asian men
Talk Show host, Steve Harvey has come under fire for comments he made about Asian men during his "Steve Harvey Show" on Friday. A clip of the moment went viral after it circulated online this week. During the show, Harvey shares a 2002 book cover with the title "How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men." He said:
"Excuse me, do you like Asian men?" "No, thank you." He said if there was a similar book titled "How to Date a Black Woman: A Practical Guide [for] Asian Men," it would be "one page too!" "'You like Asian men?' 'I don’t even like Chinese food. It don’t stay with you no time … I don’t eat what I can’t pronounce." As Harvey made the comments, he frequently paused to laugh at his own jokes. Some of his audience laughed with him while others were visibly uncomfortable. Watch the video and read some of the comments below.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/12/2017 03:59:00 am
