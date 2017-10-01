LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Stefano Gabbana fires back at critics who threatened to boycott his design after he posted Melania Trump's dress

Designer Stefano Gabbana, co-founder of the fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, proudly posted photos on his Instagram of Mrs. Trump wearing his clothing from her New Year’s Eve celebration with the hashtags #MadeInItaly and #DGWoman.

The photos however caused a major stir on social media, with some praising Gabbana for putting politics aside and dressing Mrs Trump, while others heavily criticized him. Gabbana didn't back down though. He fired back at critics who called him names and threatened to boycott his designs.

He wrote in the comment section of his page:
“How many stupid and ignorant people r on Instagram!!!”. Adding: “Please if you don’t like my post unfollow me… thank you.”
One commenter said:
“Sad when a gay designer doesn’t care about other groups being repressed.”
Gabbana hit back, blasting:
“Don’t call me gay please!! I'm a man!!! Who I love its my private life!!!
54 year old Stefano Gabbana's net worth is $1.32 billion according to Forbes.

More comments below:

Posted by at 1/10/2017 09:23:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts