Stage favorite Ìtan The Story is showing this january in Lagos. Starring Yinka Davies, Saka 'New Year Edition'

ÌTÀN is set to be back on stage after hosting the biggest show during Christmas and is now showing in January in Lagos and it promises to be the best show this New year.
This production features popular stage icons like Hafiz Oyetoro a.k.a‘Saka’, Yinka Davies, Efe Mayford-Orhorha, Lara Akinsola, Nissi George, Paul Adams, Kunle Dada, Henry Arnold& more.
ÌTÀN the story is a total theatre production with rich drama, music and a blend of cultural and contemporary dance. The play also brings to the fore, thetension and misunderstanding that oftenexists between different age-generations.
ÌTÀN, written by Ayo Jaiyesimi founder of THESPIAN Family Theatre & Productions, showcases Àsìkò (‘Time’ personified) who intervenesin a feud between hotheaded village elder and his newly discovered ‘city, roller-coaster’ grandson.Both strongly rooted in their beliefs, refuse to shift their groundsin their battle for ‘generational’supremacy. Àsìkò takes them on a journey into the past and the future and they both discover dark secrets that make them come to terms with the fact that they need each other to survive.
ÌTÀN(the story)is proudly supported by National Theatre
January Shows
Venues: National Arts Theatre, Iganmu Lagos
Dates: 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 21st, 22nd, 28th & 29th of January 2017
Time: 6pm Daily
Tickets: Regular N1,000, VIP N5,000
Ticketsare available at Partner outlets –NaijaTicketshop, Terra Kulture& National Theatre.
Email for ticket booking - info@thespianfamily.com or call 07046380179
