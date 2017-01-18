LIS

Staff of Total Nigeria accused of abusing his wife of 10 years (photo)

According to Facebook user, Beks Asu who shared the photos, a staff of Total Plc, Port Harcourt, who has been married to his wife, Preye for 10 years and have 3 children inflicted the wounds above on her. He revealed that, the woman has been a victim of domestic violence more than a dozen times. He wrote;
"Fellow Nigerians , see how a staff of Total Nigeria in Port Harcourt brutalized his wife Preye, a staff of Federal Airport Authority also in Portharcourt. The 10 year old marriage is blessed with 3 kids and Preye has been a victim of domestic violence over a dozen times."
7 comments:

Anonymous said...

This is Totally wicked

18 January 2017 at 10:46
Peter Dumore said...




OSINANL said...

Hmmmmmmmmmm....

18 January 2017 at 10:47
Ayo Dada said...

Maybe she deserves d beating. Lol. Women and their sharp mouths

18 January 2017 at 10:49
How to block unwanted short code messages/ calls/ SMS. said...

Violence in relationships is never a way out.

18 January 2017 at 10:51
Anonymous said...

Pls we need the beast pix and name ASAP....

18 January 2017 at 10:53
Anonymous said...

Wetin concerned Total for this matter now ??? #hating #judgmental #patronising

18 January 2017 at 10:58

