Sports Minister Solomon Dalung loses first wife

Sports Minister Solomon Dalung has lost his first wife. He got on Facebook this morning to share the sad news. He wrote:
"I AM BEREAVED:
For it is appointed for man to live thereafter comes death and judgment says the Holy Bible. While in the Quran, it states that it is appointed that every soul shall test death.
My heart is heavy, I cannot continue, I lost my first wife this morning. May her soul and the souls of faithful departed rest in the bosom of the Lord, amen.May her soul rest in peace. Amen!
What a black Sunday".
4 comments:
First wife...means they are many.
Take heart sir....rip to her
May her soul rest in peace.
Wait o what is this drama... The prayer had to be politically correct hmmmmm and how is it that a man loses his wife and he knows where his phone is enough to snap a picture and post on social media!!!
Solomon Dalung is a typical manifestation of the hypocritical arrogance that is the trademark of the Buhari-Osinbajo administration. Look at him, a sanctimonious Christian lamenting the loss of his FIRST WIFE to death. God receive the unfortunate woman's soul to eternity in peace but what is a Christian doing with more than one wife?
Post a Comment