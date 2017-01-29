LIS

LIS

Sunday, 29 January 2017

Sports Minister Solomon Dalung loses first wife

Sports Minister Solomon Dalung has lost his first wife. He got on Facebook this morning to share the sad news. He wrote:

"I AM BEREAVED:
For it is appointed for man to live thereafter comes death and judgment says the Holy Bible. While in the Quran, it states that it is appointed that every soul shall test death.
My heart is heavy, I cannot continue, I lost my first wife this morning. May her soul and the souls of faithful departed rest in the bosom of the Lord, amen.
What a black Sunday".
May her soul rest in peace. Amen!

Posted by at 1/29/2017 09:35:00 am

4 comments:

Edith Adeniyi said...

First wife...means they are many.

29 January 2017 at 09:49
Odibe Blessing said...

Take heart sir....rip to her

29 January 2017 at 09:55
Geeeeeeeek said...

May her soul rest in peace.

Wait o what is this drama... The prayer had to be politically correct hmmmmm and how is it that a man loses his wife and he knows where his phone is enough to snap a picture and post on social media!!!

29 January 2017 at 09:58
Anonymous said...

Solomon Dalung is a typical manifestation of the hypocritical arrogance that is the trademark of the Buhari-Osinbajo administration. Look at him, a sanctimonious Christian lamenting the loss of his FIRST WIFE to death. God receive the unfortunate woman's soul to eternity in peace but what is a Christian doing with more than one wife?

29 January 2017 at 10:02

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts