Thursday, 5 January 2017

Spirited Singer "Deborah Dworshipper" Releases "Hallelujah" & "Thank You"

Deborah Dworshipper (full names: Deborah Chioma Ony) is a Canadian contemporary Christian singer and songwriter with a distinctive sound. She ushers the glory of God through worship. Born in Nigeria, where she spent the earlier part of her life, singing has always been a part of destiny.


Her mother was a singing evangelist who travelled, preaching the gospel always with Deborah, the first of five children. Deborah’s mother passed away at an early age. This contributed to and influenced her love for creating beautiful Christian music.

Deborah’s debut album “Faithful God”, is born out of appreciation to God for seeing her through, after she lost her father, mother and immediate younger brother, all within a short time, amidst other challenges of life. Also, with a career in nursing, Deborah continues to care for the sick; her determination and hard work continues to be an inspiration to many. The LP is available on iTunes and other digital outlets. Off "Faithful God", the spirited singer offers two new singles "Hallelujah" and " Thank You". For more visit www.dworshipper.com and follow @deborahdworshi1 on social media.
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice..

5 January 2017 at 14:48
Benson Adima said...

Good content and or message

5 January 2017 at 14:49
5 January 2017 at 14:53
5 January 2017 at 15:01

