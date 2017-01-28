Spain gets its first naked restaurant where diners can eat tasty morsels off the bodies of naked models

Innato, Spain's first naked restaurant located in the holiday destination of Tenerife is looking to spice things up in the dining department. The restaurant which opened this week promises to serve an “aphrodisiac menu” off the bodies of staff. It has proven a hit with all available places already booked and a waiting list running into thousands.
Owner Tony de Leonardis said the restaurant was inspired by London pop-up nude eatery The Bunyadi but things will be even more titillating at the Spanish establishment as staff will strip-off and display the culinary delights on their bodies - with just vine leaves or cloths to keep their modesty.
Visitors will check in their phone at the door after which they will be led to a changing room where they will strip off and put on a bathrobe. They are then taken to their table where they can dine naked, separated from other diners by bamboo partitions.
A popular menu item is the “Happy Ending” – a dessert of drizzled melted chocolate and strawberries served on a naked model.
All this ceremony on top food? Must be expensive too.
End time things, after u will hear enter a bus naked and we will foot d bills
Dope!!
I luv being Naked.
Y do i get the Nasty feeling that i will comfortably feel at Home rockin my Birthday suit in that establishment where i will be Chowing delights n Bura na Tashi.
