Southern Kaduna: Audu Maikori calls out Kaduna College of Education over backdated, unsigned rejoinder

Last week, Audu Maikori tweeted that his driver's son and students of the Kaduna state College of Education, were killed by some herdsmen in Southern Kaduna. A statement purportedly released by the school authority, was shared online yesterday, discrediting Audu's tweet as well as a report on the same issue by Vanguard. The statement specifically called out Vanguard.
Audu in this tweet, pointed out that the said statement which is unsigned, was released on January 23rd, a day before Vanguard published the report. Meanwhile some people are already calling for DSS to invite Audu over for questioning, alleging he is a threat to National peace. Read the tweets below:
mtchew]
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
ALL THOSE CALLING HIM A LAIR MAY WHAT HAPPEN TO THOSE THAT ARE KILLED BEFALL THEM AND THEIR GENERATIONS NO MATHER WHERE THEY ARE IN THIS WORLD.AMEN
SYCOPHANTS
BLOOD SUCKING VAMPIRES.
SICK RELIGION
THEY WANT TO BE ACCEPTED WORLD WILD BUT CAN NOT ACCEPT OTHERS.
Hmmmmmmmm,i wonder what Dss I waiting for to pick up Audu
Lib addict#just passing#
But the school is headed and dominated by Christians!
ONLY A BLOOD THIRSTY RELIGIOUS PEOPLE (MUSLIMS) WILL CALL HIM A LIAR
