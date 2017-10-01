Southern Kaduna: Arrest CAN President, Lawmakers, others for inflammatory statements

At a press conference in Kaduna addressed by its Chairman, Sheik Abubakar Babantune and Secretary, Aminu Ibrahim yesterday, the council accused these individuals of instigating the people to pick up arms to defend themselves.
According to the council, these individuals who are leaders of thoughts and powerful public influencers, have at one time or the other, granted interviews where they asked the residents of the area to take up arms against each other.
The council says such statements have over time fueled the crisis which has led to the death of thousands of people, particularly women and children.
No comments:
Post a Comment