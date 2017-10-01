LIS

Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Southern Kaduna: Arrest CAN President, Lawmakers, others for inflammatory statements

Council of Imams and Ulama in Kaduna state, have called for the immediate arrested and prosecution of president of the Christain Association of Nigeria CAN, Samson Ayokunle, CAN Secretary General Musa Asake, Sen. Danjuma La’ah and Sunday Marshal-Katung, a member of the House of Representatives, for what they termed inflammatory comments and statements made by these individuals on the lingering Southern Kaduna crisis.


At a press conference in Kaduna addressed by its Chairman, Sheik Abubakar Babantune and Secretary, Aminu Ibrahim yesterday, the council accused these individuals of instigating the people to pick up arms to defend themselves.

According to the council, these individuals who are leaders of thoughts and powerful public influencers, have at one time or the other, granted interviews where they asked the residents of the area to take up arms against each other.

The council says such statements have over time fueled the crisis which has led to the death of thousands of people, particularly women and children.
