South African Lesbian athlete, Caster Semenya weds partner on her birthday (Photos)

South African Olympic champion and lesbian athlete, Caster Semenya has married her long-term partner Violet Raseboya. Semenya who turned 26 today, celebrated her birthday by tying the knot with Violet in a lavish ceremony, which held at Chez Charlene wedding venue in Pretoria. After the wedding, a joyous Semenya took to Instagram to share photos from her wedding. Captioning one of the photos, she wrote:
'Our perfect day! #wedidit #married #ourweddingday #love #casviowedding' More photos after the cut....
