South African based model calls out Sarkodie for using his picture without permission

Kwen Maye whose image was used on the promotion bill ordered Sarkodie in an Instagram post to take it down or crop him out.
'@sarkodie1you didn’t ask for my permission or contact my agency @20modelmanagement before using my picture for some cast promo. I’m aware you don’t like when someone uses ur pics without your permission please take it down or crop me out, Speaking for myself and don’t know about other models. This is so wrong@ameyaw112 please speak to this guy to get it down.No disrespect, if you don’t accept this from anyone don’t do it to others #RespectMyJob I’m not looking for such publicity#CropMeOut.'
A very big hisssss
