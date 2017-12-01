'As a traditional healer, you cannot use a sperm to treat or heal any of your patients. This is a crime and as an organisation, we do not tolerate such an act. The law should take its course. As healers, we have been warned…Such an incident will not be tolerated as it damages the image of the organisation. Although we have power over our patients, this does not allow us to abuse them and ask for sexual favors….All members are warned to be careful to avoid breaking the law'.However, Phaladi Mahlaba, a well-known tradition healer who had fled after raping his patient before he was apprehended and taken to the Nebo Magistrate's Court, is been remanded in custody with no bail until January 16 2017
Thursday, 12 January 2017
South Africa warns traditional healers to stop sleeping with patients
3 comments:
The warning is a good one. But if it is without their Patients consent, It is a rape case. they should be charged for rape and not just be given a warning.
I am MPO and this is just My Personal Opinion
Good one
HAHA
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
