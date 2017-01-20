South Africa to include driving lessons in school curriculum

According to Buzz SA, the two departments will extend driving lessons into high school curriculum and the Soshanguve East Secondary School to guard them on driving.
Speaking of the plan to include driving lessons to the school curriculum, the Minister of Transportation, Dipuo Peters said:
'We also have the partnership with the Department of Basic Education to ensure the inclusion of road safety in the curriculum and the training of teachers. This essentially entails different aspects of road safety awareness which are intended to adequately skill new drivers.'
