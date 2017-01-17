Sound Sultan, others celebrate D-Flow as Naijanextrated.com Artiste of the month

The event which took place at Zassari Hotel, Lekki was organized by naijanextrated.com, a music portal that showcases the works of upcoming Nigerian artiste, and hosts the monthly ‘song of the month’ competition, in which the song with the highest likes each month wins a cash price of N100k
Sensational afro pop singer, Jude Anyaoha “D-Flow” emerged as the first winner with his hit single called “CONGA” which attracted over 5000 likes.
Listen/Download Link: D-Flow – CONGA: www.naijanextrated.com/music_page.php?i=365
The cash price was presented by Sound Sultan and veteran actor “Yinka Akinlawon, after which the winner was given some pep talk by Sound Sultan. The event was rounded up with performances by D-Flow himself and Elmizzy, another artiste on naijanextrated.com
See more videos and pictures from the presentation below.
Nice
...merited happiness
