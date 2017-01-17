LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Sound Sultan, others celebrate D-Flow as Naijanextrated.com Artiste of the month

It was a glamorous event as sound sultan and other celebrities gathered to celebrate D-Flow as the winner of the naijanextrated.com song of the month competition for last November.

The event which took place at Zassari Hotel, Lekki was organized by naijanextrated.com, a music portal that showcases the works of upcoming Nigerian artiste, and hosts the monthly ‘song of the month’ competition, in which the song with the highest likes each month wins a cash price of N100k



Sensational afro pop singer, Jude Anyaoha “D-Flow” emerged as the first winner with his hit single called “CONGA” which attracted over 5000 likes.

Listen/Download Link: D-Flow – CONGA: www.naijanextrated.com/music_page.php?i=365

The cash price was presented by Sound Sultan and veteran actor “Yinka Akinlawon, after which the winner was given some pep talk by Sound Sultan. The event was rounded up with performances by D-Flow himself and Elmizzy, another artiste on naijanextrated.com

See more videos and pictures from the presentation below.













Posted by at 1/17/2017 08:47:00 am

1 comment:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice



...merited happiness

17 January 2017 at 09:17

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts