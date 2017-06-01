Son of former Taiwan government official hires 50 strippers to dance at his father's funeral

Speaking to Oriental news, the son, Mr Tung Kuo-cheng said he wanted his father have an exciting and happy funeral ceremony. They were 50 jeeps carrying 50 strippers and another 150 vehicles during the procession which took place for more than two hours. Mr Kuo-cheng took to his Facebook page to release a statement thanking everybody who was a part of the funeral
'I want to express my gratitude towards the funeral guests, relatives and friends. Thanks for the comforting words of care.' He wrote.See more photos below...
