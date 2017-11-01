LIS

Wednesday, 11 January 2017

'Somewhere in Africa, a president is waiting to copy this' - Owen Gee on Obama's emotional farewell speech

During US President, Barrack Obama's farewell speech, he got emotional and wiped a tear from his eye while thanking his wife Michelle, saying "Michelle Lavaughn Robinson, girl of the South Side - for the past 25 years, you have not only been my wife, the mother of my children, you have been my best friend. You took on a job you didn't ask for, and you made it your own with grace, style and good humor."



Comedian Owen Gee reacted via his Instagram page minutes ago, predicting that an African President is probably waiting to copy the farewell address, especially since issues of plagiarism have popped up in Nigeria and Ghana between 2016-2017.

In his words: "Somewhere in Africa, a President is waiting to copy this soul touching moment when he leaves office." Watch the video below.

Posted by at 1/11/2017 12:16:00 pm

8 comments:

BONARIO NNAGS said...

Lol so true.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

11 January 2017 at 12:18
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

See insult!Chai freeborn wept for Africans! DUDE HIT IT ON THE NAIL NA TERRORIST BUHARI DEY WAIT OBAMA TO FINISH HIM AND HIS CLUELESS TEAM DON COPY AM DOWN ALREADY SO NO NEED OF BEATING AROUND THE BUSH NA NIGERIA DRY MAN GO DO AM.
shame to Africans. PLEASE DID THEY BORN LUCIFER IN AFRICA HUH? FREEBORN ASK OO




















#sad indeed

11 January 2017 at 12:31
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Lmao


...merited happiness

11 January 2017 at 12:37
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Lolx....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

11 January 2017 at 12:42
Anonymous said...

Get out..Oloriburuku somebody..This year Insha Allah,you must died mysteriously in Jesus name.
Am always being pained with your shallow and senseless act,YOU WILL DIED PAINFULLY THIS YEAR Insha Allah.
You will search for help..you wont see..Oloriburuku and this is the same platform we gonna hear the news of your death..If only u stop being hypocritical and bias un ur views then the case is reverse,otherwise is irreversable.

11 January 2017 at 12:47
christie benjamin said...

Epic shade on the likes of.......dem knw themselves joor.

11 January 2017 at 12:47
Anonymous said...

Na buhari the copy cat e go b in 2019

11 January 2017 at 12:50
Vivian Reginalds said...

haha
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

11 January 2017 at 12:59

