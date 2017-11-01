'Somewhere in Africa, a president is waiting to copy this' - Owen Gee on Obama's emotional farewell speech

During US President, Barrack Obama's farewell speech, he got emotional and wiped a tear from his eye while thanking his wife Michelle, saying "Michelle Lavaughn Robinson, girl of the South Side - for the past 25 years, you have not only been my wife, the mother of my children, you have been my best friend. You took on a job you didn't ask for, and you made it your own with grace, style and good humor."
Comedian Owen Gee reacted via his Instagram page minutes ago, predicting that an African President is probably waiting to copy the farewell address, especially since issues of plagiarism have popped up in Nigeria and Ghana between 2016-2017.
In his words: "Somewhere in Africa, a President is waiting to copy this soul touching moment when he leaves office." Watch the video below.
8 comments:
Lol so true.
See insult!Chai freeborn wept for Africans! DUDE HIT IT ON THE NAIL NA TERRORIST BUHARI DEY WAIT OBAMA TO FINISH HIM AND HIS CLUELESS TEAM DON COPY AM DOWN ALREADY SO NO NEED OF BEATING AROUND THE BUSH NA NIGERIA DRY MAN GO DO AM.
shame to Africans. PLEASE DID THEY BORN LUCIFER IN AFRICA HUH? FREEBORN ASK OO
#sad indeed
Lmao
...merited happiness
Epic shade on the likes of.......dem knw themselves joor.
Na buhari the copy cat e go b in 2019
