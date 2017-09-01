LIS

Monday, 9 January 2017

'Someone cut my 21-Karat Gold Chain, I'll pay 500k to whoever finds it' - Nigerian rapper, Yungsix

Nigerian rapper, Yungsix lost his 21 Karat Gold chain, and he's willing to give out 500,000 naira to whoever finds it. Yungsix allegedly lost the chain during his performance at the third edition of Jos Rocks, a concert put together by Ice Prince where other rappers like MI Abaga, Loose Kaynon, Classiq, Jesse Jags and other also performed. Read his tweet and a 'Knock knock' tweet after the cut...

11 comments:

Iphie Abraham said...

Hahahahah,abeg forget the chain joor











Lib addict#just passing#

9 January 2017 at 08:02
dj banti said...

My Broda keep ur 500k
I go sell d chain

9 January 2017 at 08:02
Saphire Muna said...

You wanna buy the chain back from the thief? It's part of the show, get over it

















.............. Cristo vive m......
.

9 January 2017 at 08:03
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

See him Broke ass dude!fame whore NO BE ONLY 21 KARAT GOLD CHAIN WHAT OF 1000 KARAT GOLD CHAIN HUH? Every thing to be on news an blog.U GET THAT KIND OF GOLD AN STILL U ARE ONLY 3 PEOPLE 35K HUH? Back off before i vex.





















#sad indeed

9 January 2017 at 08:07
somaya10 said...

Akụkọ mmowu

9 January 2017 at 08:09
Juliet Iwuno said...

And the person won't sell the chain instead??? Linda take note!

9 January 2017 at 08:15
Sql 9ja said...

9 January 2017 at 08:21
Ezeh Joshua said...

Ask Jackie chan, he know karat more than we do.

9 January 2017 at 08:23
pota wilson said...

Hahaha Nigerians artists just like show off

9 January 2017 at 08:28
Vivian Reginalds said...

HUNGRY DUDE
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

9 January 2017 at 08:51
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

HMMMMMM LET ME WEAR IT A LITTLE OK





AUNTY LINDA 👩




PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

9 January 2017 at 08:53

