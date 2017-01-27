'Some players are more concentrated on financial settlement'- Chelsea keeper Courtois takes dig at Mikel Obi

Mikel shocked the footballing world when he joined the Chinese club in January, doubling his salary from £70,000 per week at Chelsea to £140,000 per week at Tianjin Teda, but Courtois has revealed he'll rather play for a big club and earn less, than play for a small club and earn a lot.
“Some players are more concentrated on what they will do after their football career and want to make sure their lives are financially settled. “I prefer to play in big teams, earn a little less money and win trophies.”Mikel is the new captain of Tianjin Teda, and has even scored a goal for the club, after spending over 10 years at Chelsea, scoring six times in 372 appearances for the London club
