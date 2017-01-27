LIS

LIS

Friday, 27 January 2017

'Some players are more concentrated on financial settlement'- Chelsea keeper Courtois takes dig at Mikel Obi

Following Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi's decision to move from Chelsea FC to Tianjin Teda of Chia in China, Chelsea's first choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a thinly veiled dig at his ex-Chelsea teammate, saying the Bronze winning medalist is more interested in financial security than playing for a top team.
Mikel shocked the footballing world when he joined the Chinese club in January, doubling his salary from £70,000 per week at Chelsea to £140,000 per week at Tianjin Teda, but Courtois has revealed he'll rather play for a big club and earn less, than play for a small club and earn a lot.
When asked by Mirror UK on why he's never considered going to Chinese league like former teammates Oscar, Ramires and Mikel the 24-year-old said: 
“Some players are more concentrated on what they will do after their football career and want to make sure their lives are financially settled. “I prefer to play in big teams, earn a little less money and win trophies.”
Mikel is the new captain of Tianjin Teda, and has even scored a goal for the club, after spending over 10 years at Chelsea, scoring six times in 372 appearances for the London club
Posted by at 1/27/2017 07:30:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts