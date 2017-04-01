LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Soldiers kill three female suicide bombers in Adamawa state

Troops at the 28 Task Force Battalion in Mubi, Adamawa state, today gunned down three female suicide bombers at Bakin Dutse in Madagali Local Government area in the state. The females who planned to attack customers at the Madagali market today being a market day, were shot dead by vigilant troops in the early hours of today.
Posted by at 1/04/2017 03:45:00 pm

4 comments:

freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

No be only 3 na 3000 shameless liars. THIS IS lie OOOOO. THEY SHOULD SHOW US THEIR PICTURES HUH? No wonder buratai ban soldiers from taking of videos and photos so that they will keep lying.
Fools.
















#sad indeed

4 January 2017 at 15:51
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Thank God.


Long Live LIB

4 January 2017 at 15:51
livingstone chibuike said...

gud job

4 January 2017 at 16:02
Anonymous said...

Soldiers av killed innocent women again and labeled them suicide bombers

4 January 2017 at 16:09

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts