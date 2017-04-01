Soldiers kill three female suicide bombers in Adamawa state

Troops at the 28 Task Force Battalion in Mubi, Adamawa state, today gunned down three female suicide bombers at Bakin Dutse in Madagali Local Government area in the state. The females who planned to attack customers at the Madagali market today being a market day, were shot dead by vigilant troops in the early hours of today.
