Sunday, 22 January 2017

Soldier pictured punishing man in Anambra over theft accusation which turned out to be false

An unidentified man falsely accused of stealing a phone in Awka, Anambra State, is pictured being punished by a Nigerian soldier. According to one of the commenters, the accusation turned out to be false. Why would the soldier even do that? They couldn't call the police instead? SMH

4 comments:

22 January 2017 at 12:49
obiora said...

Abuse of power! Which way Nigeria?

22 January 2017 at 12:50
Abidemi Wright said...

And where are the human activists? This is so barbaric,when investigations starts now,they wouldn't be able to produce the soldier!

22 January 2017 at 12:53
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Na waoo

22 January 2017 at 12:55

