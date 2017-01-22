Soldier pictured punishing man in Anambra over theft accusation which turned out to be false

An unidentified man falsely accused of stealing a phone in Awka, Anambra State, is pictured being punished by a Nigerian soldier. According to one of the commenters, the accusation turned out to be false. Why would the soldier even do that? They couldn't call the police instead? SMH
4 comments:
Abuse of power! Which way Nigeria?
And where are the human activists? This is so barbaric,when investigations starts now,they wouldn't be able to produce the soldier!
Na waoo
