Smile360 Dental Specialists relocates, plus aamazing Christmas discounts!!!

The dental clinic has moved from 16B Maduike Street to the new address at 40A Cameron Road, just off Kingsway Road, Ikoyi.
To better accommodate patients, the new Smile360 clinic has invested into a larger space with new state-of-the-art equipment making it the biggest Dental Clinic in Nigeria. The new location includes 7 surgery treatment suites, the Orthodontic Bay with 5 dental stations, patients lounge, garden play area, kids lounge, conference room, laboratory, two sterilizing rooms, ConeBeam CT Capable of taking 3-Dimensional X-rays, conference room, and bigger parking space.
Smile360 offers services such as Family Dentistry, Endodontic, Prosthodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry and Hollywood Smile, Orthodontic and Invisible Braces, Dental Implants, Maxillofacial Surgery, Periodontology and Teeth Whitening.
According to the Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director Dr. Amy Traore-Shumbusho
“Smile360’s relocation will enhance our operational efficiencies which will improve the quality of service we provide to our clients.” “At the new Smile360 Dental practice, we are looking forward to providing our patients with the same exceptional care that can be gotten abroad but in a larger, more comfortable setting.”The practice opens Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In the spirit of Christmas, We are giving 15% off Teeth Whitening, 25% off Scaling and Polishing, and 50% off Consultation.
It's a White Pearly Christmas.
Promo ends January 7th, 2016
About Smile360:
Smile360 Dental Specialists is a holistic dental practice that is passionate about oral health and designing smiles. The practice provides you the highest dental quality of standard in a 5-star environment. Smile 360 is the definition of Total Dental Beauty, a one-stop shop for anything that can empower people with beautiful smiles. Leading the organization is a dynamic team of Dental healthcare professionals who continually strive to be at the forefront of medical innovation and Dental care service delivery. For more information, a complete list of services, and booking of appointments, please Call 08181360000, 08181360444 or Email at reception@smile360ng.com or Info@smile360ng.com
Also visit our website: http://www.Smile360ng.com
