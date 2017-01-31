LIS

Skales blocks fan on Instagram for telling him to inspire his followers positively

Nigerian singer, Skales seemed hurt by a fan's comment on Instagram who told him to inspire his fans with positive stories rather than tales of setbacks he suffered while growing up. Skales had just shared a video explaining how his secondary school Vice-Principal called him to her office to hell him that he was a 'Failure'.


The fan @Mrseptin911, commented on the post telling him not to follow the crowd and use his positive life stories to inspire fans. Skales didn't quite appreciate the comment. He deleted the comment and blocked the fan but not before we captured a screenshot. Watch the video below..

Shogu Adegbe said...

Lol..... why won't he be hurt? I'm sure that wasn't the kinda reaction he'd hoped for. Take the advice Baba

31 January 2017 at 22:29

