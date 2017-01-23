Six students of College of Education ambushed and killed in Southern Kaduna

As the crisis in Southern Kaduna continues, music entrepreneur, Audu Maikori, shared the sad story of how his driver's brother and five of his schoolmates at the College of Education, GidanWaya in Kaduna state, were ambushed and killed by herdsmen while on their way back to school yesterday January 22nd. More tweets after the cut...
23 comments:
What a sad news...
How more evil can Muslim Fulani herdsmen can be? The worst part is fulanis are not Nigerians.. These bastards are from Chad and niger republic (Nigel).... El rufia and buhari keep breeding evil.. But karma is a bitch, it will surly come back to hurt them so bad...
Doctors Predicted I Would NEVER GET RID of my Bad Breath. But Contrarily to their Prediction, I Freed Myself from Bad Breath Easily & Naturally!
Which Government are u talking about? When their clueless ring leader don travel abroad for sight seeing knowing fully well what his citizens are going through due to his unproductive and useless. NIGERIA IS DOOMED..u wey dey find govt u beta go sleep cos nobody go answer you
Jesus!!!! What are we suppose to do now @christians?
God will punish all these people who are killing innocent souls ruthlessly.
The security in Nigeria is nothing to right home about. ...it is a shame
Not again...
Wetin that Man dey do as governor sef..
The killings is gettingout of hands
kai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
😡😡😡This sick act got to stop! Enough is enough. Where are the government and northern leaders? Are they all sleeping or what? They are huge disappointment.😡😡
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Really sad...
This is sickening!
OMG! THIS IS GETTING TOO MUCH, AND MAMA PEACE WAS WARNING THEM, THEM SAY NO,THEM NEED A CHANGE SEE WHAT D CHANGE IS CAUSING AND KILLING INNOCENT SOULS, SO SAD! MAY THEIR SOUL RIP.
God help us all. One thing I know, is that the wicked can never go unpunished.
DIVIDE NIGERIA AND LET THERE BE PEACE...ARE NIGERIAN CHRISTIANS COWARDS? IF YOU ARE CHRISTIAN AND YOU ARE NOT SHARP YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELF..I SEE SO MANY PEOPLE TYPES STUPID COMMENTS LIKE GOD WILL PUNISH THEM,YOUR ONLY TYPING ON SOCIAL MEDIA AINT WORKING FOOLS..
NA WAOH!
BUHARI THIS IS NOT FAIR AT ALL
This is a call to arms for the christian community
Don't let hatred or annoyance cloud your judgement, sister. Fulani people are Nigerians too.
