Monday, 23 January 2017

Six students of College of Education ambushed and killed in Southern Kaduna

As the crisis in Southern Kaduna continues, music entrepreneur, Audu Maikori, shared the sad story of how his driver's brother and five of his schoolmates at the College of Education, GidanWaya in Kaduna state, were ambushed and killed by herdsmen while on their way back to school yesterday January 22nd. More tweets after the cut...



 
23 comments:

Nnenne George said...

What a sad news...

23 January 2017 at 14:44
Saphire Muna said...

How more evil can Muslim Fulani herdsmen can be? The worst part is fulanis are not Nigerians.. These bastards are from Chad and niger republic (Nigel).... El rufia and buhari keep breeding evil.. But karma is a bitch, it will surly come back to hurt them so bad...

23 January 2017 at 14:47
STERN said...

Which Government are u talking about? When their clueless ring leader don travel abroad for sight seeing knowing fully well what his citizens are going through due to his unproductive and useless. NIGERIA IS DOOMED..u wey dey find govt u beta go sleep cos nobody go answer you

23 January 2017 at 14:52
STERN said...

Which Government are u talking about? When their clueless ring leader don travel abroad for sight seeing knowing fully well what his citizens are going through due to his unproductive and useless administration. NIGERIA IS DOOMED..u wey dey find govt u beta go sleep cos nobody go answer you

23 January 2017 at 14:52
ogiri emmanuel said...

Jesus!!!! What are we suppose to do now @christians?

23 January 2017 at 14:55
Ify Tams said...

God will punish all these people who are killing innocent souls ruthlessly.

23 January 2017 at 14:56
Ide. said...

The security in Nigeria is nothing to right home about. ...it is a shame




23 January 2017 at 14:57
Oghenetega said...

Not again...
Wetin that Man dey do as governor sef..
The killings is gettingout of hands

23 January 2017 at 14:59
Vivian Reginalds said...

kai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 January 2017 at 15:06
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

😡😡😡This sick act got to stop! Enough is enough. Where are the government and northern leaders? Are they all sleeping or what? They are huge disappointment.😡😡



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

23 January 2017 at 15:07
Anslem Ikechukwu said...

Really sad...

23 January 2017 at 15:12
Anonymous said...

This is sickening!


Watch this teaser video of an upcoming mobile game made in Nigeria to lighten up your mood! https://youtu.be/SxLP5XfufwA

23 January 2017 at 15:15
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

OMG! THIS IS GETTING TOO MUCH, AND MAMA PEACE WAS WARNING THEM, THEM SAY NO,THEM NEED A CHANGE SEE WHAT D CHANGE IS CAUSING AND KILLING INNOCENT SOULS, SO SAD! MAY THEIR SOUL RIP.

23 January 2017 at 15:17
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

SuperMom said...

God help us all. One thing I know, is that the wicked can never go unpunished.

23 January 2017 at 15:26
Brodly Benzion said...

DIVIDE NIGERIA AND LET THERE BE PEACE...ARE NIGERIAN CHRISTIANS COWARDS? IF YOU ARE CHRISTIAN AND YOU ARE NOT SHARP YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELF..I SEE SO MANY PEOPLE TYPES STUPID COMMENTS LIKE GOD WILL PUNISH THEM,YOUR ONLY TYPING ON SOCIAL MEDIA AINT WORKING FOOLS..

23 January 2017 at 15:32
OSINANL said...

NA WAOH!
BUHARI THIS IS NOT FAIR AT ALL

23 January 2017 at 15:36
Anonymous said...

This is a call to arms for the christian community

23 January 2017 at 15:36
AGB said...

Don't let hatred or annoyance cloud your judgement, sister. Fulani people are Nigerians too.

23 January 2017 at 15:44

