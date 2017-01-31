Sierra Leone releases 133 convicted criminals

While 8 female inmates from Freetown, Bo and Kenema Correctional Centres were also freed.
In a press release issued by the Minister of Justice, Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara, he appreciated the President’s sense of fairness saying:
'His Excellency’s exercise of prerogative of mercy over inmates, pursuant to section 63 of the Constitution of Sierra Leone, 1991, will not only enhance our human rights image amongst the comity of nations but is also in line with Government’s commitment to decongest our correctional Centres.' he said.
Source: Sierra Loaded
