Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Show promoter, Supo Dosunmu who gave D'banj and Don Jazzy their big break in the United States has died

Supo Dosunmu a popular US show promoter, CEO of Unique promotions and son of late Senator Wahab Dosunmu is dead. Supo died on Monday, January 16, 2017 in the United States.

Before his death, Supo (in black) was quite popular in the Nigerian Music Scene and he was a respected and popular show promoter in United States who took Dbanj and Don Jazzy on their first major tour US several years back.

 
Supo who had gone through thirteen surgeries had been off the scene since his March 18, 2010 car crash that left him bed ridden for over two years. He was just kicking off his career as a promoter again before he died.
Social media is currently buzzing with condolence messages from his family and friends..




