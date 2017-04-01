Should a woman consult her man before cutting her hair?

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
I think soI don't think so.Infact i Neva marry.Godtakeover
No,cut am and be ready to go! So u don't know that,THAT UR HAIR IS ONE OF THE THING THAT ATTRACTED THE MAN HUH? u cut am to look like under 3 or maid huh?FREEBORN has talk his own over and out,now over to my dirty hungry haters here.#sad indeed
Yes, she should as a matter of courtesy.
Definitely ye... im a man who dont really like girls on low cut. if she tries it i wont show that i dont like it. She'll obviously know. one thing is men love showing off their woman especially their wives. so if my wive do mistake and cut her hair without my permission. starting from that day till her hair grows back long, we are going out seperately. GBAM!
If you like, discuss, if you don't like, don't discuss, here in Uyo, no sane barber will cut your hair without written permission from your man. If he accompanies you to the barbing salon, better.
Do I consult my wife before cutting my hair or decide to keep afro? This is a very dumb question.
If the lady is married ? Yes
Most definitely, I wouldn't want a wife with an agbalumo shaped head.😂😂😭 Just saying, low cut girls ain't some guys type soo
Only if they are married.
Yes,a good number of men admire their women's hair.
Yes yes yes, as a matter of fact, it is highly important, your kind of look must be determined by the husband to avoid crisis. DARA
Yes, it is highly important to avoid crisis.
OF COURSE U SHLD.
