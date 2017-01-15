Shots Fired! "Ikechukwu proposed to me in public because if he did it in private I could have said no' - Sarah Ofili

The ongoing beef between Nigerian rapper, Ikechukwu, Terry Tha Rapman and Sarah Ofili is still raging on. To catch up on how it started read Here.
Now, Sarah has just granted an interview to an online radio show called 'Crux of the Matter' with Elsie Godwin where she spoke on the topic, ‘Surviving a Broken Engagement’
So why did you say YES when he proposed,
'because of pressure. he proposed in public and I'm that kind of typical ride or die girl, I won't embarrass my man in public even though I felt he put me on that spot and he shouldn't have, but he was smart he knew if he did it privately there was a chance I'll say NO because a day before I had seen a message on my sister's phone tryimg to help him plan the surprise and pick a ring and I went crazy. I was like HELL NO, don't do it, stop whatever you are planning but he still went ahead to propose'Sarah went on to say, 'on the day he proposed, I was talking through my teeth like 'nigga don't do it, nigga get the fuck up' but he did and I said YES, but really I do envy girls that are bold enough to say NO on the spot'.
Ikechukwu and Sarah Ofili got engaged in October of 2011 after he proposed to Sarah in front of family and friends on her birthday but they broke up in February 2013.
Listen to the revealing and hilarious interview HERE.
No comments:
Post a Comment