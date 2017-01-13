Shots Fired! If you sleep with other people's husband, when you get married don't be angry if karma comes - Tonto Dikeh's bestie, Shakar El

Now, Tonto Dikeh's one time best friend and rapper, Shakar El seems to be throwing shades at the actress. In his latest post on Instagram, he wrote,
'Karma is a Bitch that all Bitches out there should respect because it will always come and show you pepper. My advise to young girls out there, if you are sleeping with other people's husband and breaking homes, when you get married abeg don't be angry if karma comes knocking at your door'. Read his full post below...Karma is a Bitch that all Bitches out there should Respect because it will always come and show you pepper, My advise to young girls out there, if you are sleeping with other people's Husband and breaking homes,when you get married abeg don't be angry if karma comes knocking at your door.
Turn a Blind eye and enjoy your husband's money and that is if you re lucky enough to marry a rich one sha. Don't Fight nor break things in the house oh because that is Domestic Violence. Always put yourself in the position of your Victim and their Children while you re in the act. I know a celebrity wedding Guest of a Lagos Society Wedding 3 years ago that Started Sleeping with the Groom just few days after the wedding, that was Brutal nwanne, no remorse for the newly wedded bride haba. And for Men,no need to talk about Us because like they do say in Nigeria 'Men are Scum' Shakar Nwa Mama is not a Saint in fact I am serious Sinner but I will only use the name of God when I truly mean it..God is Merciful and may He Forgive us all'.
Ok... let me tell u that God is not as wicked as u re.... He is merciful... when he forgives he protects so stop talking like a sinner
hmmm
Who the hell is this huh? Who is this EGG size HEAD with dead career huh? BETTER MIND UR DEAD CAREER o. Come to think of it the idiot is right this is the same thing i keep telling bitches every day. IMAGINE ONE BITCH SAYING EVEN SHE DON'T MARRY THIS YEAR SHE WILL SNATCH SOME ONES HUSBANDS AS IF SHE HAS NOT BEING SLEEPING WITH PEOPLES HUSBAND BEFORE. Single ladies should learn to stop sleeping with peoples HUSBAND BECAUSE THE NEMESIS MUST SURELY COME EVEN IF U LIKE TURNS TO A BISHOP OVER NIGHT it must surely come.
Waiting for another idiot to comment.
#sad indeed
simple truth
hmmm.. ok o
ghen ghen
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Na wah
Food for thought...
You clearly cant shake a whore tree. Thats what happens when people marry to proove a point. Stupid tonto married this guy maybe cux he is rich and good looking. Even after all that she is still not happy. I find it funny that as soon as someone marriage hits d rocks they all of a suddeb start apologising and calling on God. Isnt it funny how this yellow baboon calls another person child a witch but hides her own Childs face. Nansense.
I pray her marriage...Too many failed marriages everywhere
Anybody wey him generation had neva slept wid a married man or woman...let him or her boldly point d accusing. Finger on tanto....if at all is truth# d guy himself nah enemy of progress+jealousy#
