She's got tribal marks? Alaafin of Oyo's last wife share no make-up photo

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
I'm very hard working but lack of money is slowly suppressing my dreams which I'm not happy about. I want to start up a business and it will cost about 75,000 naira to start up I have been able to raise 35,000 naira , I seek assistance to raise the remaining money. Nothing is little. And I promise when my business grow a bit I will assist someone too to start up a business. Pls good people help me achieve my dream and have a better life too thank you. This is my email kaima.kaima27@gmail.com God bless you all amen
Wonders of make-up A STEP IS ALL YOU NEED REGARDLESS OF HOW LITTLE IT MIGHT SEEM (READ ON)
And she had to sit on a torn chair to take the make up pics. #wehdonema#!
Makeup conceals a whole lot of flaws, her hairline receding faster than lake chad.. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
hhmmm!! so much difference..make up is good jareIN OTHER NEWS,FEMI THE SCAMMER AND BLACKMAILER LIVING AT MAGODO FINALLY EXPOSED FULLY HERELADIES PLEASE BEWARE..MORE INFO HEREWE STAND FOR THE TRUTH!!
She's ugly
Thank god for bleaching cream and makeup only una Allah knows how she go dey look. THIS IS CALLED MAKEUP AND BLEACHING HELP ME hide my mark and ugliness. guys freeborn advice una again,before u allow ur selfs to be carried away by bitches fake beauty take her to beach OR VISIT HER EARLY MORNING HMMM WHAT U WILL SEE IS CALLED WONDERS.alaafin kwontinue eating what ur children suppose to eat.#sad indeed
WTF..make up dey help some kind people sha
Nna na wa o
D power of makeup
Post a Comment
11 comments:
I'm very hard working but lack of money is slowly suppressing my dreams which I'm not happy about. I want to start up a business and it will cost about 75,000 naira to start up I have been able to raise 35,000 naira , I seek assistance to raise the remaining money. Nothing is little. And I promise when my business grow a bit I will assist someone too to start up a business. Pls good people help me achieve my dream and have a better life too thank you. This is my email kaima.kaima27@gmail.com God bless you all amen
Wonders of make-up
A STEP IS ALL YOU NEED REGARDLESS OF HOW LITTLE IT MIGHT SEEM (READ ON)
And she had to sit on a torn chair to take the make up pics. #wehdonema#!
Makeup conceals a whole lot of flaws, her hairline receding faster than lake chad.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
hhmmm!! so much difference..make up is good jare
IN OTHER NEWS,FEMI THE SCAMMER AND BLACKMAILER LIVING AT MAGODO FINALLY EXPOSED FULLY HERE
LADIES PLEASE BEWARE..MORE INFO HERE
WE STAND FOR THE TRUTH!!
She's ugly
Thank god for bleaching cream and makeup only una Allah knows how she go dey look. THIS IS CALLED MAKEUP AND BLEACHING HELP ME hide my mark and ugliness. guys freeborn advice una again,before u allow ur selfs to be carried away by bitches fake beauty take her to beach OR VISIT HER EARLY MORNING HMMM WHAT U WILL SEE IS CALLED WONDERS.
alaafin kwontinue eating what ur children suppose to eat.
#sad indeed
Thank god for bleaching cream and makeup only una Allah knows how she go dey look. THIS IS CALLED MAKEUP AND BLEACHING HELP ME hide my mark and ugliness. guys freeborn advice una again,before u allow ur selfs to be carried away by bitches fake beauty take her to beach OR VISIT HER EARLY MORNING HMMM WHAT U WILL SEE IS CALLED WONDERS.
alaafin kwontinue eating what ur children suppose to eat.
#sad indeed
WTF..make up dey help some kind people sha
Nna na wa o
D power of makeup
Post a Comment