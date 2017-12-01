LIS

Thursday, 12 January 2017

She's got tribal marks? Alaafin of Oyo's last wife share no make-up photo

Olori Ola Adeyemi, last wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi just posted the no make up photo on Instagram. 
11 comments:

Anonymous said...

12 January 2017 at 10:23
Gideon Okorie said...

Wonders of make-up

12 January 2017 at 10:23
happybliss said...

And she had to sit on a torn chair to take the make up pics. #wehdonema#!

12 January 2017 at 10:25
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Makeup conceals a whole lot of flaws, her hairline receding faster than lake chad.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

12 January 2017 at 10:25
The truth said...

hhmmm!! so much difference..make up is good jare

12 January 2017 at 10:27
OSINANL said...

She's ugly

12 January 2017 at 10:28
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Thank god for bleaching cream and makeup only una Allah knows how she go dey look. THIS IS CALLED MAKEUP AND BLEACHING HELP ME hide my mark and ugliness. guys freeborn advice una again,before u allow ur selfs to be carried away by bitches fake beauty take her to beach OR VISIT HER EARLY MORNING HMMM WHAT U WILL SEE IS CALLED WONDERS.
alaafin kwontinue eating what ur children suppose to eat.

















#sad indeed

12 January 2017 at 10:28
blamess said...

WTF..make up dey help some kind people sha

12 January 2017 at 10:29
code009 said...

Nna na wa o

12 January 2017 at 10:36
Swtswt Eze said...

D power of makeup

12 January 2017 at 10:37

