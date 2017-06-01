SheIsBoldLikeThat

“Womanity: A Gift to Nurture” is an initiative of Platinum Entertainment in celebration of the International Women’s Day. It is an all-round female award presentation organised to honour and celebrates women from all walks of life, irrespective of their social standing. The initiative also awards one male (King for Queens) in governance who reckons and identifies with the need of women and makes tremendous impact on women issues.
The maiden edition of this initiative – “Womanity: A Gift to Nature” – was organised under the platform of a Non-Governmental Organization, Women in Distress Association (WIDA). The slight modification to that theme, in this year’s event, is necessitated by the reality that women are not only gifts to Nature but also rare gifts to Nurture.
The award recipients at the maiden edition included the late Christy Essien Igbokwe (Lady of Songs), Eng. Sandra (Lady Mechanic Initiatives) Mrs. Felicia (So-said International), Alhaja Ganiyat Sekete Dosunmu (Iyaoloja General, Tejuosho Market), Mrs Georgietta Yehouenou (veteran, Traffic Control Unit, Law School Junction) Hon. Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire (Former Deputy Governor of Lagos) and more. His Excellency, Otunba Gbenga Daniel was awarded the King for Queens title being the only governor at the time with the highest number of females in his cabinet. He was represented by Mr Muyiwa Adenope (The Permanent Secretary to the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Ogun State). From the pre-colonial era, Funmilayo Ransom Kuti (represented by a family member) posthumously won the award.
Adunni and Nefertiti added colour to the event with their unique music. Other artistes that performed at the event were: Kesse – Project Fame (Ghana) and K Soul. The glamourous purple carpet was hosted by one of Nollywood’s sweethearts and screen goddesses, Kehinde Bankole.
This year, Platinum Entertainment Nigeria is presenting the second edition, themed “Womanity: A Gift to Nurture” with the sub-theme “She’s Bold For Change” which is in line with the theme of the 2017 International Women’s Day (IWD) – “Be Bold For Change”. The “Womanity Awards” will be given to selected women who have been bold in the course of change, making bold decisions and taking audacious steps in their various disciplines while at the same time encouraging other women to stand strong in the face of adversity. These female change-makers will be shortlisted into different categories:
1. Corporate World
2. Media
3. Governance
4. Music
5. Nollywood
6. Entrepreneurship
7. Trades
8. Politics
9. Education
10. Audacity
11. Humaneness
12. Golden Girl (The girl child award)
13. Innovativeness
14. Activism
15. Arts and Culture
16. NGO
17. Entertainment
18. Social Media
19. Sport
20. Fashion and Life Style
21. Posthumous
22. Exceptional woman (no voting)
23. King for Queens (one male)
This will, however, not be restricted to the contemporary age as a woman from the pre-colonial era would also be a point of reference. Remarkably, our first female music reality show, Lady of Songs, will be unveiled at the event in March 2017
Platinum Entertainment uses this medium to call on the general public to join the movement and appreciate this unique being called woman.
The nominations and how to vote will be unveiled very soon.
