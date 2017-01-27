"She is a disgrace!" 29-year-old Zambian woman who married wealthy tycoon, 92, branded a gold digger

Charity Mumba recently tied the knot with Peter Grooves, described as "a very rich man after making his fortune in stocks and shares."
Since the wedding photos went viral on the internet, many people who are shocked by the age-gap described Charity as a disgrace and a gold digger. Commenting on the wedding snap online, one Mtokolo Limpo' said:
"Zambian women are a disgrace, you come all the way to dine with an old man, what special attention are you going to give him apart from sucking up his money."
Mercy Nhlovu said: That girl must be taken back to Zambia. Rubbish!"
"It is sad that women nowadays don’t know how to work hard but find a life with a finished old man, very soon he is dying and she will inherit the properties" another wrote.
