Monday, 23 January 2017

Shatta Wale confirms Burna Boy's $50k performance fee (Video)

Yesterday, Burna Boy alerted all his potential clients that his booking fee should be nothing less than $50,000. Ghanaian dancehall act, Shatta Wale has confirmed the singer's performance fee.

The controversial singer shared a video of himself and Burna Boy flaunting hundred thousand dollars they made from performing at the birthday party of a five-year-old girl.


Captioning the video, he said:
 'We just performed at a 5yr old girl's birthday party and we got paid $100,000. no long talk ..#ShattaBurna'
 Watch the video below....

Posted by at 1/23/2017 10:30:00 am

4 comments:

23 January 2017 at 10:35
Pearl23 said...

Lol actually burna boy should be appreciated more often

23 January 2017 at 10:35
Ceejay Ugo said...

pay Nigerian musician $50k for MIMING their own song on stage....

23 January 2017 at 10:57
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

He will sell


...merited happiness

23 January 2017 at 11:05

