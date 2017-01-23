Shatta Wale confirms Burna Boy's $50k performance fee (Video)

The controversial singer shared a video of himself and Burna Boy flaunting hundred thousand dollars they made from performing at the birthday party of a five-year-old girl.
Captioning the video, he said:
'We just performed at a 5yr old girl's birthday party and we got paid $100,000. no long talk ..#ShattaBurna'Watch the video below....
4 comments:
Trusted e-Currency Exchanger in Lagos, Nigeria
Sell Neteller to us at N430 per USD
Sell Bitcoin to us at N440 per USD
Sell Perfect Money to us at N440 per USD
Call 08144333114 Or visit
www.forextrading23.com
Lol actually burna boy should be appreciated more often
pay Nigerian musician $50k for MIMING their own song on stage....
He will sell
...merited happiness
Post a Comment