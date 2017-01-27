'Sex is the cementing ingredient in a relationship, try it in different locations' - Ghanaian host, David Kwaku advices
Ghanaian radio and TV host, David Kwaku Sakyi, has said sex is the cementing ingredient that holds the passion of a relationship. In an interview with Ghana Web, he urged couples to strengthen their relationship by trying it in different locations in the house especially in the month of February, which is also the month of love.
'If you are going to use sex as the element of maintaining passion in the relationship, you can try it in different locations in the house''. Watch the interview after the cut...
No comments:
Post a Comment