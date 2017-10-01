Several designers lining up to dress Melania Trump on Inauguration day

“The rhetoric of racism, sexism, and xenophobia unleashed by her husband’s presidential campaign are incompatible with the shared values we live by. I encourage my fellow designers to do the same,” she said.But a number of iconic fashion designers are ignoring her and are reportedly scrambling for the chance to dress future First Lady Melania Trump for Inauguration Day which will take place on January 20, 2017.
New York socialite and philanthropist and Trump family friend Jean Shafiroff, who sits on the Couture Council of The Museum at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, took a poll to determine how interested designers were to dress Mrs. Trump.
Shafiroff told the New York Post that Zac Posen, B. Michael America, Victor de Souza, and Zang Toi are among the designers who say they’d be willing to dress the First Lady to-be. Calvin Klein and Stefano Gabbana have also shown interest in clothing Melania Trump.
De Souza even said he wouldn’t charge the first lady, according to Shafiroff claims.
B. Michael’s has made designs for Cicely Tyson, Beyoncé and Patti LaBelle. The Harlem-based designer told Shafiroff “he’d be honored” to work with the first lady.
“Any designer who dresses her will get enormous press,” Shafiroff said.Last month, designer Calvin Klein said to TMZ "Of course” he would dress Melania Trump. “She’s beautiful.”
Stefano Gabbana (co-founder of Dolce & Gabbana) said he is very willing to dress Melania. He even showed off a dress Melania Trump wore to celebrate the New Year on his page.
The news comes after several world-renowned designers, including Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs, publicly declined to design clothing for Mrs. Trump.
“I have no interest whatsoever in dressing Melania Trump,” Jacobs told WWD in November.After Tom Ford's statement, he received huge criticisms from Trump supporters and lots of praises from Anti- Trump supporters.
Tom Ford
However, Tom Ford told ELLE.com on the Golden Globes red carpet that he wasn't being biased when he said he wouldn't dress Melania. He said:
"Given this President's beliefs about 'made in America'–I think the clothes they wear should be made in America," "I think that whoever is the President, or the First Lady, should be wearing clothes at a price point that are accessible to most Americans, and wearing clothes made in America.
My clothes are made in Italy, they're very, very expensive. I don't think most women or men in our country can relate to that, and I think the First Lady or the President should represent all people.".
"If you watch that show where I said it, I said I would not have dressed Hillary had she become President."The Team Trump, however, has kept mum about the first lady’s fashion plans for the inauguration but she’s known to be a fan of Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci.
Source: New York Post
3 comments:
