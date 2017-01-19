Senator from Akwa Ibom state, Nelson Effiong, defects from PDP to APC
Senator Nelson Effiong representing Eket Senatorial District in the senate. has defected to the APC. Sen. Effiong was a one time Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly. His defection was announced by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, today.
7 comments:
SEE HIS MUMU FACE
Olojukokoro... dee
Unprincipled man. Shameless.
A SINATOR (not a Senator) OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA. NO MORALS, NO CONSCIENCE, HUNGRY MAN.
