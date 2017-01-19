LIS

Senator from Akwa Ibom state, Nelson Effiong, defects from PDP to APC

Senator Nelson Effiong representing Eket Senatorial District in the senate. has defected to the APC. Sen. Effiong was a one time Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly. His defection was announced by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, today.
