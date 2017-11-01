LIS

Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Senate rejects US based engineer, Akintunde Akinwande, as NERC chairman

The senate has rejected the nomination of US-based Professor,  Akintunde Akinwande, as the chairman-designate of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission NERC.  At its plenary Tuesday, the senate based the rejection of Akinwande on his failure to attend the senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy's screening for all the NERC board member nominees in October last year.
Akinwande in a letter to the senate after his absence, said he is a tenured lecturer of Electrical  Engineering  at  the  Massachusetts  Institute  of  Technology in the US and would require approval from the school authority to attend any screening/confirmation by the senate.

He said until such approval is granted, he will not be able to attend any screening.

The senate at plenary, however went on to confirm other members nominated on the board of the electricity commission. They are Sanusi Garba- Vice Chairman, Nathan Rogers Shatti-Commissioner, Moses Arigu-Commissioner, Dafe C. Akpeneve-Commissioner, Prof Frank Okafor-Commissioner and Dr Musiliu O Oseni-Commissioner.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said a letter will be sent to President Buhari to forward a new nominee for Chairman of the commission.
