Senate rejects US based engineer, Akintunde Akinwande, as NERC chairman

Akinwande in a letter to the senate after his absence, said he is a tenured lecturer of Electrical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US and would require approval from the school authority to attend any screening/confirmation by the senate.
He said until such approval is granted, he will not be able to attend any screening.
The senate at plenary, however went on to confirm other members nominated on the board of the electricity commission. They are Sanusi Garba- Vice Chairman, Nathan Rogers Shatti-Commissioner, Moses Arigu-Commissioner, Dafe C. Akpeneve-Commissioner, Prof Frank Okafor-Commissioner and Dr Musiliu O Oseni-Commissioner.
Senate President Bukola Saraki said a letter will be sent to President Buhari to forward a new nominee for Chairman of the commission.
