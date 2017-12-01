Senate rejects ban on vehicle importation through land borders

The senate yesterday rejected the Federal government's proposed ban on vehicle importation by road in the country. At its plenary which was presided over by deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday January 11th, the senate called on the Nigeria Customs Service to immediately suspend the policy on the outright ban on the importation of vehicles through the country’s land borders which took effect from January 1st this year.
According to the senators, the policy which it described as anti-people, will lead to the loss of 500,000 jobs.
During the deliberations, Senator Dino Melaye said “We are in a precarious situation in this country. We are at a time when people are not sure where the next meal will come from. This government needs to consider the welfare of the people. In enacting any policy, we must look at the social impacts.”
No comments:
Post a Comment