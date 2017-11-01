Senate confirms nomination of Ayine Anthony as new Auditor-General of Federation

President Buhari last year nominated Ayine to assume office as the new Auditor-General of the Federation.
Just before his confirmation, Senator Binta Garba representing Yobe North, kicked against it, arguing that Ayine was formerly an auditor of a local government in Cross Rivers state and was on level 14 which is not level 17 needed for a public service Auditor to be considered for the position of an auditor.She also alleged that Ayine was related to Winifred Oyo-Ita, the Head of Service of the Federation, and that this negated the practice of Federal Character.
She was however opposed by her colleagues and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the senate today. Ayine was afterwards confirmed.
