Thursday, 12 January 2017

See world-class event and event management company from Benue

Often time, many Nigerians believe that you cannot get world class services outside of Lagos and Abuja but The Dream Event Centre in Benue is proving people wrong by providing world class event management, event centre and mind blowing decorations.


So good is the event management company that has worked many times outside the states on weddings in Abuja and other states,

Some of the events they have worked on are:

Omotola Jalade's 20th anniversary Dinner in Abuja, Chief of Army staff Conference Owerri, Democracy Day Concerts in Benue and Kogi at 25 among others.

The event centre which is located at No 5 Kashim Ibrahim Road, Beside Immigration Head office Makurdi, Benue State can sit 500 Guests (Banquet seating) and 900 Guests  (Conference seating) has become the number one event centre in the whole of Benue State.

Check out some of the pictures from some of the mind blowing decorations the event centre has undertaken.











You can follow The Dream Event Center on Facebook and Instagram.
Facebook : The Dream Events Center
Instagram: Dream Events Center
Email: Dreameventsnigeria@yahoo.com
For further Enquiries call : 08058852020
