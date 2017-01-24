LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 24 January 2017

See what you're missing The Weekend? Bra-less Bella Hadid shows off her nipples in see-through dress (photos)

Model, Bella Hadid, 20, stepped out  on Monday night without bra, completely showing her nipples in a see through dress at a Christian Dior event in Paris. She freely posed for pictures with friends Kendall Jenner, A$ap Rocky and others that came for the event. Very daring outfit! More photos after the cut. Her ex, The Weekend is now dating Selena Gomez



Posted by at 1/24/2017 10:16:00 am

14 comments:

Peter Dumore said...




New Movies on afrilix.com

The Girl on the Train
Kevin Hart: What Now
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Down Under
Collide
Trolls
the Accountant

Get Started for free on afrilix.com

24 January 2017 at 10:19
Esther Norah said...

Desperado, it's jst flat, period

24 January 2017 at 10:20
PETER IFEANYICHUKWU said...

Madness

24 January 2017 at 10:22
Victor Kachi said...

Sweet







Get free browsing cheats on all network @ Entclass.com. Stop wasting money on data.

24 January 2017 at 10:23
Saphire Muna said...

She was only wearing skirt, no top...

24 January 2017 at 10:24
Ohiren's Zone said...

Comments just flew off!😀😀😀

24 January 2017 at 10:25
Vivian Reginalds said...

nzuzu
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

24 January 2017 at 10:31
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

very soon some ladies will start moving around without putting on any cloth, end time ladies.

24 January 2017 at 10:35
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

very soon some ladies will start moving around without putting on any cloth, end time ladies.

24 January 2017 at 10:36
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hian!


...merited happiness

24 January 2017 at 10:36
Edwards said...

fresh boobs . i will willingly have this for breakfast everyday ...... SAPHIRE MUNA I NEED YOU URGENTLY.
..

24 January 2017 at 10:36
Gideon Okorie said...

LOVING THIS DISCUSSION.. WHY NOT CHECK IT OUT

24 January 2017 at 10:39
Vina Saviour said...

Madness

24 January 2017 at 10:44
Chika Ezinne said...

See guts..nawa... is well oh

24 January 2017 at 10:51

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts