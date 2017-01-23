LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

See tweets: Nigerians want Bobrisky as a Big Brother Naija contestant

Last night, the 12 contestant for this year's Big Brother Naija were unveiled in South Africa. But for some weird reasons, Nigerians on social media expected popular cross dresser, Bobrisky to be one of the contestants, but he didn't make it.
They've now taken to twitter to vent and express their desire for organisers of Big Brother to bring Bobrisky on the show. See the tweets after the cut...




11 comments:

Nnenne George said...

God forbid bad tinz.. mbanu!!! Big brother is no bleacher's club.

23 January 2017 at 08:33
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Lol his Bae won't allow him.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

23 January 2017 at 08:36
Saphire Muna said...

Lols... The guy is dramatic.. I think with him in the house, things will be funny....am not a fan of big brother naija but I may become a fan if that leaking ass dude is among the contestants...

23 January 2017 at 08:44
Anonymous said...

I don't gt it. U guys are just giving rubbish too much publicity. What or who is bobrisky?
Alero said this

23 January 2017 at 08:44
Anonymous said...

Hmmm.. Bob no go fi perform he would b exposed

23 January 2017 at 08:52
Anonymous said...

Is he going as male or female or both or in between let's be clear.....

23 January 2017 at 08:54
Anonymous said...

Linda if dat is ur paverted prayers it will not work cos de organisers no better

23 January 2017 at 09:06
Anonymous said...

Unless they want to ruin the show

23 January 2017 at 09:06
Anonymous said...

So sad. This DSTV people are just taking Nigerians for granted. What a flippant excuse! How would Nigeria develop if you keep taking shows to SA. Instead of helping Nigeria a country in recession you are starving it of revenue. Shame on you. Dont worry competition is finally here. You wait and see…Nonsense

23 January 2017 at 09:08
Anonymous said...

Not their fault anyway when all our artists will be going to shoot yeye videos in SA. Nigeria Wake UP!!!

23 January 2017 at 09:09
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

23 January 2017 at 09:11

