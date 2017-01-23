See tweets: Nigerians want Bobrisky as a Big Brother Naija contestant
Last night, the 12 contestant for this year's Big Brother Naija were unveiled in South Africa. But
for some weird reasons, Nigerians on social media expected popular
cross dresser, Bobrisky to be one of the contestants, but he didn't make
it.
They've now taken to twitter to vent and express their desire for organisers of Big Brother to bring Bobrisky on the show. See the tweets after the cut...
11 comments:
God forbid bad tinz.. mbanu!!! Big brother is no bleacher's club.
Lol his Bae won't allow him.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Lols... The guy is dramatic.. I think with him in the house, things will be funny....am not a fan of big brother naija but I may become a fan if that leaking ass dude is among the contestants...
I don't gt it. U guys are just giving rubbish too much publicity. What or who is bobrisky?
Alero said this
Hmmm.. Bob no go fi perform he would b exposed
Is he going as male or female or both or in between let's be clear.....
Linda if dat is ur paverted prayers it will not work cos de organisers no better
Unless they want to ruin the show
So sad. This DSTV people are just taking Nigerians for granted. What a flippant excuse! How would Nigeria develop if you keep taking shows to SA. Instead of helping Nigeria a country in recession you are starving it of revenue. Shame on you. Dont worry competition is finally here. You wait and see…Nonsense
Not their fault anyway when all our artists will be going to shoot yeye videos in SA. Nigeria Wake UP!!!
LoL. Make cool cash! Get amazing soccer prediction tips for Monday 23rd January 2016 @ www.fortunatusblog.com
Post a Comment