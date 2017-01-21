See photos of Nigerian army and Navy as they prepared to join troops in Gambia

To protect President Adama Barrow and ensure Yahyah Jammeh keeps to the deadline he was given to leave power, regional troops have entered Gambia and are ready to fight if resistance is encountered.
Troops from Senegal are already in Gambia and making their way to Banjul. The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has also arrived Gambia as part of the ECOWAS Military intervention in Gambia. However, the NAF disclosed Thursday on their Facebook account that the Nigerian Army and the Navy were getting ready to join other troops in Gambia.
NAF revealed that two NAF C-130 aircraft airlifted troops of the Nigerian Army and men of the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Services to Senegal yesterday. They also went on to share photos as the Nigerian troops got ready to leave for Senegal from where they will enter Gambia.

