LIS

LIS

Monday, 2 January 2017

See lovely pictures from the magical wedding of Couple with Down Syndrome

Polly and Joe fell for each other when they met 8 years ago as college students in Sussex, UK. The couple who said their attraction was instant didn't let disability stand in the way of a fairy tale wedding when they decided to tie the knot.


Polly said she wanted her big day to have a festival vibe and she pulled off the feat with about 200 guests present to see her get hitched to her sweetheart in a ceremony that looked like something out of a Disney story.

They got married in May last last year but are only just sharing pics from the event in the hope that their story may help others.

Polly said: 'It would be wonderful if our story could touch the lives of others struggling to cope with any kind of disability or inequality. The greatest thing is to love and be loved in return.'
'Our favourite parts of the day were saying I do, exchanging rings and dancing to Labyrinth'.
'We also love that so many people came to celebrate with us.'

'My advice to other couples, especially to young adults with special needs, is to live the dream, believe in yourselves and that anything can be possible.'

Posted by at 1/02/2017 09:32:00 am

5 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

wow

2 January 2017 at 09:33
livingstone chibuike said...

congratulations to dem

2 January 2017 at 09:35
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Funny couple! Look@the the guy face ewwww the drama in it and the THING GO SWEET DIE CHAI FREEBORN WEPT!




























#sad indeed

2 January 2017 at 09:36
Henry JBO said...

Please God help them

2 January 2017 at 09:37
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

CHAII






AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

2 January 2017 at 09:39

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts