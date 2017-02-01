See lovely pictures from the magical wedding of Couple with Down Syndrome

Polly said she wanted her big day to have a festival vibe and she pulled off the feat with about 200 guests present to see her get hitched to her sweetheart in a ceremony that looked like something out of a Disney story.
They got married in May last last year but are only just sharing pics from the event in the hope that their story may help others.
Polly said: 'It would be wonderful if our story could touch the lives of others struggling to cope with any kind of disability or inequality. The greatest thing is to love and be loved in return.'
'Our favourite parts of the day were saying I do, exchanging rings and dancing to Labyrinth'.
'We also love that so many people came to celebrate with us.'
'My advice to other couples, especially to young adults with special needs, is to live the dream, believe in yourselves and that anything can be possible.'
