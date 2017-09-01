See the full list at of winners at FIFA's 'The Best Awards 2016

1. The Best FIFA Men's Player Award (Nominees: Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi)
Winner- Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/ Real Madrid)
2. The Best FIFA Women’s Player Award (Nominees: Melanie Behringer, Carli Lloyd and Marta)
Winner- Carli Llyod (USA)
3.The Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award (Nominees: Claudio Ranieri, Fernando Santos and Zinedine Zidane)
Winner- Claudio Ranieri (Leicester City)
4. The Best FIFA Women’s Coach Award (Nominees: Jill Ellis, Silvia Neid and Pia Sundhage)
Winner- Silvia Neid
5. The FIFA Puskás Award 2016 (Nominees: Marlone, Daniuska Rodriguez and Mohd Faiz Subri)
Winner- Mohd Faiz Subri
6. The FIFA Fair Play Award
Winner- Atletico Nacional
7. The FIFA Fan Award (Nominees: ADO Den Haag supporters, Borussia Dortmund-Liverpool supporters and Iceland supporters)
Winner- Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool supporters
8. Outstanding Career Award
Winner - Falcao
